Gold Fields boss ‘deeply concerned’ over racism and bullying at mines
Martin Preece: ‘Bullying, sexual harassment racism and any forms of inequality and exclusion have no place at Gold Fields’
30 August 2023 - 08:01
UPDATED 30 August 2023 - 23:10
Workers at Gold Fields’ South Deep mine are more likely to experience racism than their counterparts in the group’s operations in other countries, particularly if they are women, and they are slightly more likely to face bullying and sexual harassment.
These are among the findings of a study commissioned by one of SA’s largest gold mining groups, which found that half of the workers across its global operations have experienced bullying, sexual harassment or racism over the past five years...
