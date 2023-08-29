Thungela to take control of Australian coal mine from September
All conditions met for 85% stake in Ensham coal mine in Queensland
29 August 2023 - 08:58
Thungela Resources, the coal miner spun off from Anglo American, will officially take control of an Australian thermal coal mine from Friday after the necessary conditions for the deal which was first announced in February were met.
Through a new company, Sungela, Thungela will acquire an 85% interest in the Ensham coal mine in Queensland at a purchase consideration of about R4.1bn (https://www.businesslive.co.za/bd/companies/mining/2023-02-03-thungela-to-buy-stake-in-australian-coal-mine-for-r41bn/) and will take operational control on September 1...
