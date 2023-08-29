Master Drilling looks to rest of Africa for growth
29 August 2023 - 13:53
UPDATED 29 August 2023 - 19:44
Master Drilling CEO Danie Pretorius says the niche mining contractor is aggressively pursuing growth opportunities in the rest of Africa amid a weak environment in SA.
It is simultaneously targeting the total mechanisation of establishing mines through its technological advancements...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.