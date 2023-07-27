Komati locals urge Eskom to revive coal units
Community members challenged Eskom's green-energy transition, voicing concerns over insufficient training opportunities
27 July 2023 - 14:45
The community of Komati has appealed to Eskom to reconsider its decision to repurpose the station into a green-energy plant.
This happened on Tuesday when the community was briefed about looming training opportunities to arm them with important skills. Locals fear not everyone will be accommodated in this plan. Eskom officials were in Komati to brief the community on progress in the much-anticipated repurposing project of one of its oldest power stations, which will be turned into a green-energy plant...
