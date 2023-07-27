LUNGILE MASHELE: There is nothing just about SA’s energy transition
The conditions of the JETIP funding have not been made public and the flow of funds not established
On Monday night electricity minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa stated at a private event that Eskom closed Komati at a time when it was the best-performing power station, producing 1,000MW and will be replaced by 270MW of intermittent capacity.
He went further to explain that Eskom closed Komati because someone gave us money and no consideration was given to the Komati value chain. He speaks of an injustice that is unfolding in the name of a just transition and international obligations at the expense of South Africans and the sovereign...
