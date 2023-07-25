Sasol flags lower sales as coal logistics woes derail targets
Eskom and Transnet’s dire underperformance continue to weigh on chemicals and energy giant
25 July 2023 - 19:52
Chemicals and energy giant Sasol has warned that the underperformance of state-owned enterprises and socioeconomic challenges continue to weigh on volumes and profitability.
This is as the group on Tuesday said export sales in its mining division in the year to end-June were 13% lower compared with the prior year...
