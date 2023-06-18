Opinion

CHRIS BARRON: ‘Don’t write Nedlac off as a waste of time’

The council's job is to enrich government by facilitating engagement and discussion surrounding crises, not to solve them, says executive director Lisa Seftel

18 June 2023 - 05:59 CHRIS BARRON

The fact that the National Economic Development and Labour Council (Nedlac) was bypassed when business and the government agreed last week to set up crisis committees on energy, logistics and crime is not an indication of its irrelevance, says Nedlac executive director Lisa Seftel.

“Government tackles crises. You can't transfer the risks of a weak government onto the social partner collective.”..

