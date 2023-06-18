Business

Manufacturers' mood darkens

Continued load-shedding and the Reserve Bank's rates hikes send sector to lows not seen since the pandemic

18 June 2023 - 06:13 KHULEKANI MAGUBANE and DINEO FAKU

Captains of the manufacturing sector are reeling from the cuts of a thousand knives as continued load-shedding and the Reserve Bank rates hiking cycle drive the sector’s confidence to lows not seen since the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Bureau for Economic Research (BER) and Absa released their survey on manufacturing confidence on Wednesday. The quarterly survey, conducted at Stellenbosch University in May, covers about 700 businesspeople in the manufacturing sector...

