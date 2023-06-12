National

Sars tries to catch up with Adidas for underpaying taxes

The dispute between the taxman and the sportswear company will now go to trial

12 June 2023 - 05:00

The SA Revenue Service (Sars) is gunning for multinational sportswear manufacturer Adidas over unpaid taxes amounting to R1.9bn, accusing the sportswear company of underpaying customs duties.

Business Day has learnt that the tax authority has taken on Switzerland-based Adidas International Trading and its SA unit for allegedly underpaying taxes for eight years, until 2013...

