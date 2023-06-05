Opinion / Editorials

EDITORIAL: Top court’s Sars disclosure ruling welcome

05 June 2023 - 05:24

A landmark case in the Constitutional Court last week makes it clear that the SA Revenue Service’s (Sars) long-established prohibition on disclosing any details of taxpayers’ affairs cannot be absolute. 

That potentially opens the way for details of former president Jacob Zuma’s tax affairs to be disclosed to the media, if he indeed dodged his tax obligations as alleged...

