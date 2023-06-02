National

Pravin Gordhan still hopeful despite failure to resolve dispute over trains in China

The minister led a delegation to China in a bid to resolve the dispute between Transnet and CRCC

BL Premium
02 June 2023 - 16:09 Linda Ensor

The recent trip that public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan made to China to resolve the dispute between Transnet and its Chinese locomotive supplier in that country was not immediately successful

In May, Gordhan led a delegation to China to meet its counterparts in the Chinese government, to discuss the delivery of locomotives and spare parts by rail equipment manufacturer CRRC E-loco...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.