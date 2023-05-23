National

Eskom to get new CEO within a month, Gordhan tells MPs

Calib Cassim has been acting chief since the departure of André de Ruyter in February

23 May 2023 - 20:04 Thando Maeko

The process of appointing a new Eskom CEO to replace André de Ruyter is near completion with the utility’s board expected to make an announcement within the next month or so, says public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan. 

The power utility’s CFO, Calib Cassim, was appointed as interim CEO in February after the abrupt departure of De Ruyter, who accused the ANC of using Eskom as a “feeding trough”, among other allegations of corruption and mismanagement. ..

