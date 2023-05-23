Eskom to get new CEO within a month, Gordhan tells MPs

Rand adds to earlier gains against the dollar with the Reserve Bank almost certain to hike rates on Thursday
The government should consider a more delicate, transparent and balanced approach to its Russian foreign policy
Calib Cassim has been acting chief since the departure of André de Ruyter in February
The government has nothing to hide over the docking of a Russian ship in Simon’s Town, defence minister says
Asset manager taking dispute with Sars on an appeal process that may take up to two years
Business Day TV talks to independent analyst Roelof Botha
Host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Magauta Mphahlele, the executive director for the South African Credit & Risk Reporting Association
House speaker tells fellow Republicans debt-limit talks still have some distance to go
Bucs coach views Sekhukhune as potential party-poopers come Saturday's Nedbank Cup final
Despite its 20km/h top speed, this E-scooter may nip through busy cities quicker than fire-breathing AMG cars
The process of appointing a new Eskom CEO to replace André de Ruyter is near completion with the utility’s board expected to make an announcement within the next month or so, says public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan.
The power utility’s CFO, Calib Cassim, was appointed as interim CEO in February after the abrupt departure of De Ruyter, who accused the ANC of using Eskom as a “feeding trough”, among other allegations of corruption and mismanagement. ..
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Eskom to get new CEO within a month, Gordhan tells MPs
Calib Cassim has been acting chief since the departure of André de Ruyter in February
The process of appointing a new Eskom CEO to replace André de Ruyter is near completion with the utility’s board expected to make an announcement within the next month or so, says public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan.
The power utility’s CFO, Calib Cassim, was appointed as interim CEO in February after the abrupt departure of De Ruyter, who accused the ANC of using Eskom as a “feeding trough”, among other allegations of corruption and mismanagement. ..
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.