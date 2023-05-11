Fed-up AfriForum wants answers from Hawks about Mbalula’s 2017 Dubai trip

Business Day TV talks to Viv Govender from Rand Swiss
AfriForum has given the Hawks until the end of May to give an update on its investigation into former sports, arts and culture minister Fikile Mbalula’s 2017 family trip to Dubai, or face court action.
In 2019, AfriForum laid a case and has yet to receive a progress update.
The criminal case against Mbalula stems from a 2018 public protector report on his family holiday in Dubai, which referred the matter to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) to “investigate whether the funds used to pay for the trip were the proceeds of money laundering”.
AfriForum spokesperson Barry Bateman said this week that the Hawks had until May 31 to provide “meaningful feedback” on the status of the investigation.
Bateman said AfriForum head of campaigns Monique Taute, who opened the case, allegedly failed to get updates from the Hawks.
“Instead, the matter is passed around between the police and the NPA.
“The allegations against Mbalula are simple and uncomplicated. They entail that the Dockrat family, through linked companies, allegedly paid for the politician’s holiday — a single transaction with a travel agent without complicated forensic analysis of financial records and bank statements required.”
Bateman said the lobby group sent a letter to Hawks boss Lt-Gen Godfrey Lebeya earlier in May, reiterating concern about how the matter was being handled.
“If Lebeya does not respond by May 31, the private prosecution unit will have no option but to approach the Pretoria high court to seek remedy. The recent letter and previous correspondence may form the basis of the application.”
In 2018, now-suspended public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane found that Mbalula violated the Executive Members’ Ethics Act and the constitution by asking an SA Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee (Sascoc) sporting goods supplier to help pay for the trip to Dubai.
Mkhwebane said Mbalula went to Dubai without first paying for the trip and seemingly had no idea how much it would cost. Mbalula said he had later obtained a loan from Sedgars Sports to help him pay for the trip, which cost more than R684,000.
“There is, however, no evidence in my possession that proves Mbalula requested and/or obtained the loan before boarding a flight to Dubai,” said Mkhwebane.
It was “inappropriate” for Mbalula to enter into a “loan agreement” with Yusuf Dockrat, “a director of an entity doing business with Sascoc”. Dockrat paid R300,000 to Munlin Travel on Mbalula’s behalf.
Both denied wrongdoing and Mbalula insisted he funded the holiday himself.
