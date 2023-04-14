Business Day TV speaks to Luno’s country manager for SA, Christo de Wit
Former president Jacob Zuma has raised the bar high in his almost 16-year effort to avoid his day in court, employing at taxpayers’ expense his “Stalingrad defence” to stave off justice. A total absence of shame and a limitless pot of money are two essentials for it to work. Zuma has had both in abundance.
We have become a nation defined by seemingly endless legal processes, never-ending court cases, with even political issues often left to judges to decide.
And in this hi-tech age, it seems the simple sick note no longer cuts it. Witness the spectacle of former Bosasa COO Angelo Agrizzi’s “appearance” in court this week, virtual and surrounded by medical gear.
Facing fraud and corruption charges relating to Bosasa, Agrizzi’s lawyers say he is unable to follow proceedings. For his own good, and in the interests of ensuring justice is done, let’s hope he convalesces in time to spill the beans on the Bosasa scandal.
Perhaps the administration of justice could be made even more certain by news this week of an artificial intelligence invention that your boss, or a judge, could use to gauge whether you’re sick or shirking by expertly checking the modulation in your croaking voice. Careful now: too much bass could get you in treble.
EDITORIAL: In sickness and in stealth
Watch the bass tones in your voice
