Karpowership asks for extension to appeal against ruling on Port of Coega

Department found the company had failed to reach consensus on proposal with Transnet

16 April 2023 - 16:18 Denene Erasmus

Karpowership SA has filed a request with the environmental affairs minister to accept a late submission of appeal against the department’s decision to refuse its environmental authorisation application to moor one of its floating power stations in the Port of Ngqura (Coega).

The request was filed on April 7 after the 20 days allowed for the appeals process had lapsed. Karpowership was informed about the department’s decision on March 7...

