Eskom pension fund deal awarded to Bermuda-based new entrant to SA

The contract extends an agreement with Maitland International, an SA-founded firm bought out in January

16 April 2023 - 17:50 Garth Theunissen

Global financial services firm Apex Group has won a three-year contract extension to provide fund administration and platform services to the Eskom Pension and Provident Fund (EPPF).

The EPPF, which had R169bn in assets under (AUM) management at end-June 2022, issued a tender invitation in 2022 to provide investment fund services. It selected Apex from a pool of top local and global banks and fund administrators...

