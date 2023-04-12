National

SA on track to beat R1.2-trillion investment target, says presidency

Investments in energy are expected to be high on the list of pledges

12 April 2023 - 20:42 Thando Maeko

SA is targeting R60bn in additional pledges from domestic and international investors with the expectation that the initial R1.2-trillion target set at the inaugural SA Investment Conference (SAIC) will be exceeded. 

Since 2018, R1.14-trillion has been pledged by investors through four successive instalments of the SAIC. The last round will be held in Johannesburg on Thursday. ..

