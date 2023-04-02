Police investigate death of retired SA journalist Jeremy Gordin

Markets deal with contagion fears and banking-sector stress but the local bourse gains 4.18% for the quarter
Veteran journalist Jeremy Gordin was killed at his home in Parkview, Johannesburg, on Friday.
His wife Deborah, confirmed that he was killed during a robbery.
"I don’t have full details at the moment because I’m in Cape Town," she said.
Police spokesperson Col Mavela Masondo confirmed a case of house robbery and murder had been opened.
"No arrests have been made yet, but an investigation and manhunt for the suspects are under way."
Gordin, a former associate editor of The Sunday Independent and a former editor of the Daily Sun, ran the Justice Project at the University of the Witwatersrand’s School of Journalism.
Gordin was born in 1952 in Pretoria and educated at the Hebrew University of Jerusalem and Unisa. He began his journalism career in 1976.
In 2007, he was named the Mondi Shanduka Journalist of the Year.
He co-authored two books on investigative journalism, The Infernal Tower and A Long Night’s Damage, but is most widely known for his biography of president Jacob Zuma, Zuma: A Biography.
He also wrote three volumes of poetry.
He is survived by his wife, Deborah, and their two children, Jake and Nina.
