Temporary manager to head Mangaung prison after Thabo Bester escape furore

National commissioner for correctional services Makgothi Samuel Thobakgale has appointed a temporary manager at the Mangaung Correctional Centre after the “embarrassing” Thabo Bester debacle, which he said “undermined the authority of the state”.
The department of correctional services provided updates from the facility on Thursday morning.
Bester escaped from the centre on May 3 2022, the department confirmed, after it was initially believed he had committed suicide by setting himself alight in his cell.
Security company G4S insisted Bester died in the fire, but confirmed it had dismissed three employees in relation to their conduct on the day.
Thobakgale detailed the outcomes of an investigation carried out by the department. It found that “the director of the Mangaung correctional services centre has lost effective control of the centre”.
“Among other factors, the Correctional Services Act does provide for a mechanism to restore safety and security by taking control of the facility by means of appointing a temporary manager. This will mean that this temporary manager will perform the functions of the director. In this instance, I have appointed Mr Patrick Ali Mashabathakga as the temporary manager of the Mangaung correctional facility.”
Thobakgale confirmed Bester was assisted in his escape despite G4S’s previous assertions. To this end, the director of contract management based at the department’s head office, the correctional services controller at Mangaung and deputy controller had been suspended.
“And also as a result, the departmental investigation unit has started looking into the conduct of the three officials and any other officials,” he said.
“I have appointed Ms Gladys Rantente to be the serving controller on behalf of the department at Mangaung.”
Thobakgale also confirmed that the department had deployed a “track-and-trace team to look for Bester” and appealed to those with any information to come forward.
His announcement comes as the justice and correctional services committee confirmed it would meet the department on Tuesday to discuss the matter.
Committee chair Bulelani Magwanishe said: “At this stage the committee is only aware of the information that it gathered from media reports about the alleged death in a fire of the inmate, which is now alleged to have been a scam with the new allegations that he escaped from Manguang Correctional Centre in Bloemfontein.”
He added that the committee had not been briefed by the correctional services department regarding this very serious allegation.
“Indeed, government is embarrassed,” said minister in the presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni on Thursday.
“It’s embarrassing that a convicted criminal sentenced to life escapes from prison. That’s why the cabinet has instructed law enforcement to make sure he is recaptured as soon as possible.”
Ntshavheni said the cabinet was briefed on efforts to rearrest Bester and directed the department of correctional services to speedily finalise the takeover of the operations of the privately managed prisons to ensure those involved in assisting Bester or whose negligence led to his escape were brought to book.
That should include those already dismissed from the prison, she said.
“As government, we take seriously our responsibility to make sure that convicted criminals serve their term in jail and those who are their victims feel justice has been served.”
Temporary manager to head Mangaung prison after Thabo Bester escape furore
The correctional services commissioner confirmed the rapist and murderer was assisted in his escape despite G4S’s denials
