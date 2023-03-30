Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Yes, a land of opportunity

Anything is possible in South Africa

30 March 2023 - 05:00
Picture: 123RF
Picture: 123RF

South Africa is indeed a land of possibilities. As the FM pointed out last week (Fox, March 23-29), Sibongile Mani, who is fighting a National Student Financial Aid Scheme fraud case, is now treasurer of Walter Sisulu University’s alumni convocation. Yes, you read it right.

This is South Africa — a land of possibilities. You fail as a mayor of Tshwane, we promote you to “minister of Eskom”.

This week, ladies and gentlemen, allow me introduce you to Thabo Bester — another person showing that nothing is impossible in this country. He can run a successful business from behind bars, rent out his cell to a corpse, exchange handcuffs for  a R1.5m timepiece ... This is a good story for the ANC to tell for its next election campaign.

The poor correctional services department exhausted all its resources fighting tooth and nail to keep another celebrity, Jacob Zuma, out of prison. It’s no wonder it took the department a year to discover Bester was shopping at Woolies and not six feet under. But to then blame the media for spoiling the party? 

The department is suddenly waking up, appearing on every channel, every hour, trying to tell the nation it knew all along. But a year on, there was no forensic report — until news group GroundUp arrived on the scene. Is this another Phala Phala saga?  

Dr Lucas Ntyintyane 
By e-mail

The FM welcomes concise letters from readers. They can be sent to fmmail@fm.co.za

Sibongile Mani: A crook who craves the spotlight

NSFAS fraudster Sibongile Mani bounces back as Walter Sisulu University treasurer
News & Fox
1 week ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
JUSTICE MALALA: They brought SAA to its knees — ...
Opinion / Home & Abroad
2.
ROB ROSE: Signing Steinhoff’s death warrant
Opinion / Editor's Note
3.
ANN CROTTY: It’s a news service, not a public ...
Opinion / Boardroom Tails
4.
EDITORIAL: The confusing picture of the public ...
Opinion / Editorials
5.
EDITORIAL: Blame the ANC, not the constitution
Opinion / Editorials

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.