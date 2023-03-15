Economy

NEWS LEADER

WATCH: Joburg revenue flow at risk amid flight from Eskom power cuts

Business Day TV spoke to Business Day's Energy Writer, Denene Erasmus

15 March 2023 - 15:36 Business Day TV
Johannesburg skyline. Picture: 123RF/VANESSA BENTLEY
Johannesburg skyline. Picture: 123RF/VANESSA BENTLEY

Joburg finance member of the mayoral committee (MMC) Dada Morero told Business Day that the move to alternative energy sources is expected to put the squeeze on funds flowing to the city’s power distribution utility.

City Power is one of the biggest contributors to the city’s total revenue, representing 43.8% in 2022.

Business Day TV hosted Business Day’s energy writer, Denene Erasmus, to discuss it.

Or listen to full audio

Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
Concessions on Eskom’s coal-fired plants a bold ...
Economy
2.
Mining output dips for 12th month running in ...
Economy
3.
Agribusiness confidence smashed back to early ...
Economy
4.
SA manufacturing output dips 3.7% in January
Economy
5.
WATCH: Mining and manufacturing start 2023 on the ...
Economy

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.