Joburg finance member of the mayoral committee (MMC) Dada Morero told Business Day that the move to alternative energy sources is expected to put the squeeze on funds flowing to the city’s power distribution utility.
City Power is one of the biggest contributors to the city’s total revenue, representing 43.8% in 2022.
Business Day TV hosted Business Day’s energy writer, Denene Erasmus, to discuss it.
WATCH: Joburg revenue flow at risk amid flight from Eskom power cuts
Business Day TV spoke to Business Day's Energy Writer, Denene Erasmus
