Wide-ranging price hikes coming to Telkom in May

Fixed-line operator says that with inflation at a 13-year high, price rises are needed for long-term sustainability

01 March 2023 - 18:24 Mudiwa Gavaza

Telkom, which is looking to cut 15% of its workforce to cut costs and retain more of its earnings, will hike prices of telecoms offerings, the group said on Wednesday. 

The group, headed by CEO Serame Taukobong, is searching for cash. The fixed-line operator said rising costs forced it to push up tariffs. ..

