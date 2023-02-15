Openserve to offer its customers faster fibre
The upgrade will give users the best value and make fibre accessible to more South Africans
SA's largest and trusted fibre infrastructure provider, Openserve, is set to upgrade the fibre speed for its customers from April 1 2023. The organisation is committed to providing a high-quality and reliable service to its channel partners and users.
Phila Dube, chief commercial officer at Openserve, said the company strives to offer its wholesale customers and end users the the best products and value.
“As a trusted connectivity partner for SA businesses and households for decades, our fibre speed upgrade is one of the many ways Openserve keeps up with the latest technology in the telecommunications industry. By upgrading our speeds, end users will have a better experience of our fibre network,” says Dube.
The fibre speed upgrades will be as follows:
Openserve Fibre Connect:
|Old speed — (upload/download)
|New speed — (upload/download)
|25 Mbit/s lite (25/10)
|40 Mbit/s lite (40/20)
|25 Mbit/s (25/25)
|40 Mbit/s (40/40)
|50 Mbit/s lite (50/25)
|75 Mbit/s lite (75/50)
50 Mbit/s (50/50)
|75 Mbit/s (75/75)
100 Mbit/s lite (100/50)
|150 Mbit/s lite (150/75)
|100 Mbit/s (100/100)
|150 Mbit/s (150/150)
|250 Mbit/s lite (250/125)
|300 Mbit/s lite (300/150)
|500 Mbit/s (500/250)
|500 Mbit/s (500/250)
Openserve WebConnect:
|Old speed
|New speed
|10 Mbit/s (10/5)
|20 Mbit/s (20/10)
|20 Mbit/s (20/10)
|30/10 Mbit/s (30/10)
“This upgrade is part of our ongoing commitment, in partnership with our internet service provider partners, to make fibre accessible to all South Africans.”
Openserve has maintained a robust, mostly uninterrupted service, amid escalating load-shedding and power outages — earning the title of SA's most reliable fibre network provider in Analytico's 2022 SA Fibre Network Operator Report.
According to the latest BMIT Report, an independent report conducted across the industry, Openserve achieved the highest net promoters score and was listed as one of the top workplaces in the LinkedIn Top Companies annual edition for 2022. Openserve's Connect app won the TM Forum's globally recognised Excellence Award in the Customer Experience & Trust category.
Openserve continues to be a driver of connectivity in SA through its cost-effective and innovative value propositions. Whether it’s speed line enhancements or connectivity packages, Openserve remains the most reliable connectivity partner.
Click here to learn more about how Openserve can get you connected.
Price adjustments for customers will depend on their relevant internet service provider (ISP) and will be communicated directly by the ISP.
This article was sponsored by Openserve.