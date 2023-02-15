Openserve to offer its customers faster fibre

SA's largest and trusted fibre infrastructure provider, Openserve, is set to upgrade the fibre speed for its customers from April 1 2023. The organisation is committed to providing a high-quality and reliable service to its channel partners and users.

Phila Dube, chief commercial officer at Openserve, said the company strives to offer its wholesale customers and end users the the best products and value.

“As a trusted connectivity partner for SA businesses and households for decades, our fibre speed upgrade is one of the many ways Openserve keeps up with the latest technology in the telecommunications industry. By upgrading our speeds, end users will have a better experience of our fibre network,” says Dube.

The fibre speed upgrades will be as follows:

Openserve Fibre Connect: