National

How more powers are paying off for auditor-general

The enhanced powers of the auditor-general’s office ultimately makes them personally liable for irregular losses, says Tsakani Maluleke

BL Premium
12 March 2023 - 16:23 Linda Ensor

The process that can ultimately result in accounting officers being held personally liable for financial losses due to irregularities in their departments has improved the culture of accountability, integrity, transparency and performance in the public sector, says auditor-general Tsakani Maluleke.

The personal liability of accounting officers is the ultimate step of the material irregularity process, which Maluleke says has given the auditor-general “bite” and is acting as a deterrent to wrongdoing. Accounting officers have been responsive and are taking the recommended actions...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.