How more powers are paying off for auditor-general

Investors hate uncertainty and surprises, says CEO after collapse of SVB, the biggest US bank failure since the 2008 financial crisis
SA’s ability to weather the storm has largely been because of the steadfastness, innovation and resilience of the private sector
Applicant says retrospective change infringes his rights, and industry warns that funds’ stability is at risk
Deputy public protector has given those implicated in the interim report on theft at president’s Phala Phala farm 10 days to respond to findings
Ore processed rises 5% year on year as revenue increases to $391m
Standard Bank also supports Transnet’s decision to concession the Johannesburg-Durban freight line
Manufacturing confidence crashed, hit by frequent power cuts and poorly run logistics infrastructure
There were fewer changes than expected, with most cabinet ministers keeping their posts as China opts for continuity
Elite race over 109km Cape Peninsula route produces exciting moments
What does Noma’s closure say about kitchen culture in the gastro world?
The process that can ultimately result in accounting officers being held personally liable for financial losses due to irregularities in their departments has improved the culture of accountability, integrity, transparency and performance in the public sector, says auditor-general Tsakani Maluleke.
The personal liability of accounting officers is the ultimate step of the material irregularity process, which Maluleke says has given the auditor-general “bite” and is acting as a deterrent to wrongdoing. Accounting officers have been responsive and are taking the recommended actions...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
How more powers are paying off for auditor-general
The enhanced powers of the auditor-general’s office ultimately makes them personally liable for irregular losses, says Tsakani Maluleke
The process that can ultimately result in accounting officers being held personally liable for financial losses due to irregularities in their departments has improved the culture of accountability, integrity, transparency and performance in the public sector, says auditor-general Tsakani Maluleke.
The personal liability of accounting officers is the ultimate step of the material irregularity process, which Maluleke says has given the auditor-general “bite” and is acting as a deterrent to wrongdoing. Accounting officers have been responsive and are taking the recommended actions...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.