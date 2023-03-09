Joe Phaahla inspects hospitals as Nehawu strikers interdicted

Fed chair Jerome Powell maintained his hawkish stance, but has reiterated the US central bank's moves will be data-dependent
Health minister Dr Joe Phaahla and Gauteng MEC for health and wellness Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko on Thursday conducted site visits to health facilities affected by strikers, beginning with Charlotte Maxeke Johannesburg Academic Hospital.
On Wednesday evening, the province obtained a court interdict at the Johannesburg labour court against the National Education, Health and Allied Workers’ Union (Nehawu) to stop its members from obstructing health services to patients.
The strike entered its fourth day on Thursday, with Nehawu members protesting at health facilities in various parts of the country, demanding a 10% wage hike.
The Gauteng health department said it was left with no choice but to seek relief from the courts, given “the dire impact of the strike in various facilities where the lives of both patients and staff was under threat”.
Some hospitals experienced total shutdown, the department said.
At the Kopanong, Sebokeng, Thelle Mogoerane and Bheki Mlangeni facilities patients were left unattended as striking workers went into wards ordering staff out.
Gauteng emergency medical services personnel were prevented from responding to calls and denied access to facilities.
Charlotte Maxeke and Chris Hani Baragwanath hospitals were also negatively affected, said the department.
The interim interdict is applicable with immediate effect and prevents striking workers from doing anything that directly or indirectly obstructs or impedes access to and from health facilities across Gauteng, and damaging departmental property.
Protesters are prohibited from barricading entrances or buildings, molesting, assaulting, threatening or intimidating staff, patients, contractors, visitors or officials of the department.
The department said police have been ordered to take all steps necessary to give effect to the interim interdict, including the removal and expulsion of any person obstructing the rendering of services from its properties and premises.
National health department spokesperson Foster Mohale said Phaahla on Wednesday received briefings on the extent of disruptions on the provision of essential health services.
“The minister will use this opportunity [site visits] to announce various measures taken by the national department to support the hard-hit districts and health facilities by the strike and also interact with healthcare workers and the patients,” he said.
Joe Phaahla inspects hospitals as Nehawu strikers interdicted
The health minister visited health facilities on Thursday as the National Education, Health and Allied Workers’ Union strike enters its fourth day
