National

Ambulance driver reports case of assault after being punched by striking nurse

IPSS Medical Rescue says a crew was rushing a child to hospital for urgent care when its members came under attack

09 March 2023 - 13:58 Suthentira Govender
Striking nurses allegedly tried to prevent an ambulance transporting a critically ill child from entering Stanger Hospital. Picture: IPSS MEDICAL RESCUE.
Striking nurses allegedly tried to prevent an ambulance transporting a critically ill child from entering Stanger Hospital. Picture: IPSS MEDICAL RESCUE.

An ambulance driver transporting a critically ill child has laid a charge against a nurse who allegedly punched him when he tried to pass striking health workers, outside Stanger Hospital in KwaDukuza, KwaZulu-Natal, on Wednesday.

IPSS Medical Rescue spokesperson Samantha Meyrick said the crew was rushing the child to the facility for urgent care when its members came under attack. She said the ambulance driver had opened a case of assault at the KwaDukuza police station.

Police did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

This comes amid a crippling strike, which started on Monday and has disrupted the functioning of a number of hospitals, community health centres and clinics in the country.

The National Education Health and Allied Workers’ Union (Nehawu) is demanding a 10% increase for its members.

Meyrick said the boy, his 13-year-old brother who accompanied him, and an attending paramedic were in the back of the ambulance at the time. Their father was to meet them at the hospital.

She said the child suffered an injury last week, which had turned septic, making him severely ill.

“When the team pulled up to the front of the gate, the striking workers started banging the front of the ambulance with a panga. The driver asked them to stop because they were damaging the vehicle. When he did that, he was punched from behind by a male nurse.”

Meyrick said the striking workers then opened the side door of the ambulance.

“This is blocked by the ambulance conversion, so they couldn't access the vehicle, but they could look inside. Our medics screamed at them and closed the door. They claimed they were checking whether the ambulance was transporting staff into the hospital.”

Meyrick said they eventually gained access to the hospital to treat the child. She said with many state facilities being “pretty much closed” because of the strike, they had limited options for patients who need hospital care.

“We are trying to make a plan. If we do have a serious patient who has to go to hospital, we have to phone around and see which facility has a doctor who is willing to accept. A lot of the health facilities still have doctors on site,” said Meyrick.

Health MEC Nomagugu Simelane said on Wednesday: “Allow healthcare workers to get to work so they can save lives. And do not stop patients from coming into our health facilities because if you continue to do so, you will have blood on your hands.”

Simelane said the workers’ demands fell “outside the jurisdiction of the provincial government”.

TimesLIVE

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
Parliamentary speaker names and shames tardy ...
National
2.
Karpowership not welcome in Saldanha port
National
3.
I did not sign off on Vrede provisional report, ...
National
4.
JSE has back-ups in place if grid collapses
National
5.
Setback for MTN in its pursuit of R12.3m from ...
National

Related Articles

Healthcare services disrupted as Nehawu wage strike continues

National

Joe Phaahla inspects hospitals as Nehawu strikers interdicted

National

Striking nurses in KZN assail ambulance carrying critically ill child

National

‘You will have blood on your hands’, KZN health official tells striking nurses

National

EDITORIAL: Nehawu strike puts patients’ lives at risk

Opinion / Editorials

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.