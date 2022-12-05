National

Exports will suffer if power sector sticks to coal, Creecy warns

05 December 2022 - 05:00 Denene Erasmus

SA’s just energy transition plans do not suggest a rapid phasing out of coal as the country’s primary fuel source for energy generation.

However, without a gradual transition to low-carbon energy, which would include a move away from coal towards renewable sources of energy, the country will struggle to export goods and services that have a large carbon footprint, says minister of forestry, fisheries & environment Barbara Creecy...

