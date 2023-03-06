National

Sars data is evidence Ramaphosa ‘breached law’ over Phala Phala dollars

The DA has Sars information that the $580,000 President Cyril Ramaphosa said he received from Hazim Mustafa as payment for the sale of game, was not declared to Sars

BL Premium
06 March 2023 - 15:41 Luyolo Mkentane

Damning information from the SA Revenue Service (Sars) that foreign currency stolen at President Cyril Ramaphosa’s Phala Phala farm was not declared to the tax collecting agency is a “major blow” to Ramaphosa’s continued stay at the Union Buildings, political pundits said on Monday.

This comes on the back of a Constitutional Court ruling that dismissed his application for direct access to challenge a section 189 panel report, which found that he may have broken some anticorruption laws and broken his oath of office over the scandal...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.