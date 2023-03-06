Business Day TV spoke to Loyiso Mpeta from Unum Capital
Damning information from the SA Revenue Service (Sars) that foreign currency stolen at President Cyril Ramaphosa’s Phala Phala farm was not declared to the tax collecting agency is a “major blow” to Ramaphosa’s continued stay at the Union Buildings, political pundits said on Monday.
This comes on the back of a Constitutional Court ruling that dismissed his application for direct access to challenge a section 189 panel report, which found that he may have broken some anticorruption laws and broken his oath of office over the scandal...
Sars data is evidence Ramaphosa ‘breached law’ over Phala Phala dollars
The DA has Sars information that the $580,000 President Cyril Ramaphosa said he received from Hazim Mustafa as payment for the sale of game, was not declared to Sars
