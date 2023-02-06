National

Problems with ports and railways block benefits of commodity boom, says Mantashe

Mineral resources minister Gwede Mantashe says the state’s scrapping of the licensing threshold for private energy generation shows its commitment to finding solutions

06 February 2023 - 12:45 Dineo Faku
Mineral resources and energy minister Gwede Mantashe addresses the Investing in African Mining Indaba 2023 in Cape Town on February 6 2023. Picture: REUTERSSHELLEY CHRISTIANS
Mineral resources and energy minister Gwede Mantashe addresses the Investing in African Mining Indaba 2023 in Cape Town on February 6 2023. Picture: REUTERSSHELLEY CHRISTIANS

Mineral resources and energy minister Gwede Mantashe says SA is open for business despite the energy crisis and logistical constraints that have hampered the prospects of bulk commodity exports.

Speaking at the Investing in African Mining Indaba in Cape Town on Monday, Mantashe acknowledged the mining industry was not fully benefiting from the commodity boom due to inefficiencies at railways and ports.

“The mining industry relies heavily on efficient railways and ports for export logistics. The logistical bottlenecks on railways and ports continue to contribute to the decline in export volumes of bulk commodities such as coal, iron ore, manganese and chrome,” said Mantashe.

Earlier on Monday, Minerals Council SA chief economist Henk Langenhoven said the country was losing out on making the most of bulk commodities at a time when prices were strong.

He said if the rail network were operating at its full capacity, with a few minor enhancements the country would realise R151bn more in bulk mineral sales.

To address the inefficiencies, in December, Transnet and the council established a partnership to maximise the potential of bulk commodities.

Mantashe said that in addition to the logistical deterioration, Eskom’s inability to supply power consistently had contributed to the decline in mining production in 2022, and the government was addressing its energy constraints through diversifying sources of power.

“We are not giving you problems. We are telling you what our vulnerabilities are,” he said, adding that mining investors could propose solutions.

Mantashe said the government’s scrapping of the licensing threshold for private energy generation highlighted its commitment to finding solutions.

He said although the government was introducing independent power producers to the national grid, those would not immediately address the load-shedding challenges.

“If you approve it, it won’t resolve load-shedding over the weekend,” he said.

SA experienced power supply disruptions in 2022, which “led to a decline in mineral production across all commodities. In November 2022, mining production contracted by 9%, marking a 10th consecutive month of contraction in volumes produced”, Mantashe said. 

TimesLIVE

MICHAEL AVERY: Cadastre fiasco will be one of many clouds over Mining Indaba

Government has to want to fix what is wrong, says entrepreneur who has moved operations to Eritrea
Opinion
12 hours ago

Energy transition to dominate talks at mining indaba

Ramaphosa scheduled to give keynote address to more than 7,000 people
National
22 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
Ramaphosa and SA at a fork in the road
National
2.
Joburg property values not justified by the ...
National
3.
Ramaphosa asks Mabuza to remain at his post, for ...
National
4.
David Mabuza confirms he has resigned
National
5.
‘Scare stickers’ on less healthy foods likely to ...
National

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.