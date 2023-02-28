SA needs to do more to close its HIV/Aids treatment gap, says US global Aids envoy

Business Day TV speaks to Jean Pierre Verster from Protea Capital Management and Thamsanqa Netha from Shiloh Capital
Don’t tar all outsourcing sectors with the same brush
SARS commissioner believes former Eskom CEO’s statements about poor performance of the ageing fleet demotivated staff at power-station level
Makwarela vows to uphold good governance principles and plans to appoint a team to address the city’s financial crisis
Both earnings and headline earnings per share will fall for the six-month period
Business Day TV speaks to Sindisiwe Mosoeu, infrastructure finance transactor at RMB
Extreme occupational success is more likely driven by family resources or luck than by ability
Survivors point to Turkish man and two Pakistanis as the ‘main culprits’
Race sponsors fancy trainer Glen Kotzen’s budding three-year-old racer
The car industry should work harder to promote the benefits of petrol-electric cars, says magazine CEO George Mienie
SA has done a “remarkable job” in expanding HIV/Aids testing, but needs to do more to ensure people diagnosed with the virus receive the treatment they need, US global Aids co-ordinator John Nkengasong said on Tuesday.
SA has the world’s worst HIV/Aids epidemic with an estimated 8-million people living with the disease. Yet only about 5.5-million are on treatment, according to Treasury documents published last week...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
SA needs to do more to close its HIV/Aids treatment gap, says US global Aids envoy
About 94% of people living with HIV in SA know their status but too few receive treatment
SA has done a “remarkable job” in expanding HIV/Aids testing, but needs to do more to ensure people diagnosed with the virus receive the treatment they need, US global Aids co-ordinator John Nkengasong said on Tuesday.
SA has the world’s worst HIV/Aids epidemic with an estimated 8-million people living with the disease. Yet only about 5.5-million are on treatment, according to Treasury documents published last week...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.