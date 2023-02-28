National

SA needs to do more to close its HIV/Aids treatment gap, says US global Aids envoy

About 94% of people living with HIV in SA know their status but too few receive treatment

BL Premium
28 February 2023 - 19:19 Tamar Kahn

SA has done a “remarkable job” in expanding HIV/Aids testing, but needs to do more to ensure people diagnosed with the virus receive the treatment they need, US global Aids co-ordinator John Nkengasong said on Tuesday.

SA has the world’s worst HIV/Aids epidemic with an estimated 8-million people living with the disease. Yet only about 5.5-million are on treatment, according to Treasury documents published last week...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.