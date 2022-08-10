×

National / Health

Africa must boost pharmaceutical output, says US global Aids co-ordinator

John Nkengasong says SA has the world’s largest HIV/Aids burden and thus plays an important role in the global response to Aids

10 August 2022 - 14:23 Tamar Kahn

US global Aids co-ordinator John Nkengasong says the temporary waiver on intellectual property rights for Covid-19 vaccines recently agreed to at the World Trade Organization (WTO) was a “step in the right direction”, but that more work is needed to strengthen regional pharmaceutical manufacturing.

“We should continue to forge discussion so that regional manufacturing is enhanced, in the spirt of closing the gaps in inequity. I have always stated that regional manufacturing is a way for us to guarantee collective security, what we call global health security,” he said in an interview with Business Day...

