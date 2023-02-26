National

Procurement bill falls short as it sets up a ‘broad framework’ only

Law professor says all 80 legal instruments for tenders should be integrated by legislators

26 February 2023 - 17:35 Linda Ensor

Proposed legislation on public procurement that emerged from deliberations at the National Economic Development and Labour Council (Nedlac) will be insufficient to deal with SA’s procurement law challenges, says law professor Geo Quinot.

The Treasury drafted the Public Procurement Bill discussed at Nedlac and plans to introduce it to parliament in March. It has been in the making for several years with no consensus being reached on key proposals at Nedlac...

