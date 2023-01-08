Business

Reserve Bank gives Postbank another chance to get its house in order

Security issues related to Sassa cards yet to be addressed

08 January 2023 - 07:40 KHULEKANI MAGUBANE

The Reserve Bank has given Postbank another chance to fix security breaches and address other outstanding issues if it is to retain its participation in the national payment system.

In 2021 Postbank was ordered to update its security systems to the standards of the commercial banks and barred from offering new products to clients without prior approval by the central bank for it to continue as a participant in the central designated clearing payment system...

