Nxesi looks to social compacts for job creation

An employment generation co-ordinating committee is also in the pipeline

14 February 2023 - 19:06 Linda Ensor

The social compact initiatives mentioned by President Cyril Ramaphosa during his state of the nation (Sona) address last week will be critical for job creation, employment & labour minister Thulas Nxesi said in parliament on Tuesday.

He was speaking during the Sona debate, which is to continue on Wednesday, with Ramaphosa replying on Thursday...

