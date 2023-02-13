National

Government declares floods a national state of disaster

13 February 2023 - 21:09
Heavy rains flooded the town of Jozini in northern KwaZulu-Natal on Friday. Picture: SUPPLIED
Heavy rains flooded the town of Jozini in northern KwaZulu-Natal on Friday. Picture: SUPPLIED

Government has declared a national state of disaster after floods that affected large parts of the country.

Presidency spokesperson Vincent Magwenya said the announcement is to enable an intensive, co-ordinated response to the affected provinces.

It means the South African Police Services and defence force may be required to play a role in response to the floods, Magwenya said.

“The national disaster management centre has received reports ranging from flooded homes, vehicles swept away by floodwaters and overflowing dams and sewerage facilities, to the loss of basic infrastructure and damage to roads, bridges and a Limpopo hospital,” Magwenya said.

The minister of co-operative governance & traditional affairs may declare a national disaster should a disastrous event happen or threaten to happen in more than one province.

This is in terms of the Disaster Management Act as Mpumalanga, the Eastern Cape, Gauteng, KwaZulu-Natal, Limpopo, the Northern Cape and the North West suffered floods and heavy rainfall in the past week.

Section 23 of the act classified the impact of current and above-normal rainfall in various parts of the country as a national disaster.

“In agriculture, farmers have suffered crop and livestock losses, and anticipate further losses as the South African Weather Service predicts heavy rain will persist,” he said.

The service announced on Monday that heavy rainfall and flooding is expected to continue this week. Gauteng and parts of the North West are predicted to be hit hard by the wet weather on Thursday.

An accumulated 100mm to 200mm of rainfall is predicted for Mpumalanga and Limpopo on Monday and Tuesday.

“These conditions have been brought on by the La Niña global weather phenomenon which occurs in the Pacific Ocean but impacts on a country such as South Africa with above-normal rainfall. The presence of à La Niña event usually has its strongest impact on rainfall during the midsummer months.

Mapaseka Thabeng and most residents of Carousel View and surrounding areas are sleeping inside water-damaged houses due to the Wednesday floods.
Mapaseka Thabeng and most residents of Carousel View and surrounding areas are sleeping inside water-damaged houses due to the Wednesday floods.
Image: Shonisani Tshikalange

“With the continued strengthening of the La Niña event, the country can expect above-normal rainfall and below-normal temperatures over the summer rainfall areas,” Magwenya said.

This means temporary shelters, food and blankets will be in demand by families, individuals and the large-scale and costly rehabilitation of infrastructure, he said.

Meanwhile, the National Disaster Management Centre (NDMC) will continue to monitor and co-ordinate response and recovery measures. This includes the release of early warnings on the weather forecast, Magwenya said.

“President Ramaphosa’s thoughts are with the affected communities across the country and the president appreciates the way in which entities of government, NGOs and community-based structures have responded to date,” he said.

TimesLIVE 

Rebuilding for resilience: Pakistan slowly rises from ruins of devasting floods

Despite international aid, residents in flood-hit areas are still struggling to recover and prevent future damage as climate change impacts gather ...
World
1 week ago

Rains are ‘biggest non-earthquake event’ in New Zealand’s history

The likelihood of more flooding is lower but the waterlogged ground means danger from landslides and falling trees
World
1 week ago

California is a prime example of how climate change will force people to move

Despite decades of droughts and floods, California still lacks the infrastructure to handle either
Opinion
1 month ago

Climate risks pose a flood of problems for reinsurers

Moody’s says the industry is focusing increasingly on so-called secondary perils, such as convective storms and wildfires
News
1 month ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
Williams presided over collapse of Tshwane’s ...
National
2.
‘Mafia’ imperil R1bn Cape Town housing projects
National
3.
Eskom wants to buy from companies generating ...
National
4.
Test case frees Eastern Cape from lump sum ...
National / Health
5.
Are sanctioned Russian airline’s SA flight plans ...
National

Related Articles

JABULANI SIKHAKHANE: Poor labour policies and flood of students rightly flagged

Opinion / Columnists

Reaping the whirlwind of neglect

Features / Cover Story

Rebuilding for resilience: Pakistan slowly rises from ruins of devasting floods

World / Asia

Rains are ‘biggest non-earthquake event’ in New Zealand’s history

World / Asia

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.