Executive pay schemes and missing institutional investors are two of the major causes of the disintegration of companies like Nampak and Tongaat, say analysts
There is a reason to be deeply sceptical about Themba Khumalo’s evangelical defence of his sketchy R900m Tottenham Hotspur deal. But what his response reveals most is the agency’s attitude towards ...
Mining & energy minister Gwede Mantashe says it’s all good, but mine bosses don’t agree
In towns and cities across the country visited by the FM, the stories we were told were of a bracing reality at odds with the fanciful story of progress espoused by President Cyril Ramaphosa. For how ...
The premise of William MacAskill’s book is simple: what we do now will have enormous consequences for multitudes
Justice Fund CEO Lorenzo Davids is speaking for a nation when he tells the FM: “Within 30 years [the government] not only deferred our dreams but also killed them — [it] switched off power and told us that dreaming is not allowed any more.”
Davids, a former government official and veteran of various nonprofits, says government officials make themselves visible every five years, handing out loaves of bread. “That’s all we are allowed to dream of — a loaf of bread every five years. That’s the tragic outcome of a government that makes promises that their officials have no intention to fulfil.”..
Reaping the whirlwind of neglect
The failure of service delivery isn’t confined to remote (or large) municipalities. The collapse in infrastructure in provinces such as KwaZulu-Natal and the Eastern Cape is just as intractable — and may even be harder to fix
