KEVIN MCCALLUM: For once, Sisulu might have a point with Tottenham idea

03 February 2023 - 05:00 KEVIN MCCALLUM

Some years back, 12 I think to be precise, I interviewed a South African from a SA company that was sponsoring Tottenham Hotspur. Myself and my old mate David O’Sullivan sat down with Raymond van Niekerk in an office in Investec’s London headquarters for a natter about sport and marketing.

Van Niekerk was Investec’s global marketing officer at the time and the financial services company had signed a two-year deal to be the team’s shirt sponsor in Cup competitions. It was the first time a split jersey sponsorship strategy had been rolled out by a Premier League team, with different names on the front of the league and cup competition shirts. The idea was said to come from club chair Daniel Levy...

