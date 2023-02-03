KEVIN MCCALLUM: For once, Sisulu might have a point with Tottenham idea

All share on track for first weekly loss this year, after disappointing quarterly earnings reports from US tech companies
Dispensing with democratic checks and balances in favour of speed requires trust that has already been broken
Departure of president’s climate finance task team chief raises questions about next steps for R1.5-trillion investment plan
The deputy president remains in his role despite not winning any position at the ANC's elective conference in December
Indian billionaire needs to do more to restore confidence in his conglomerate’s financial health after accusations of fraud
Overall consumer finances expected to remain vulnerable especially given slowing growth prospects and high rates
Stacked performance rankings are relevant again after a Blizzard Entertainment manager departed for refusing to give a low evaluation to an employee that he felt didn’t deserve it to fill a quota
China says greater US access hurts regional stability amid tension over Taiwan
It could pay off in much needed advertising exposure for SA
The actor has been using social media to promote her claims to a statuette in the Academy Awards
Some years back, 12 I think to be precise, I interviewed a South African from a SA company that was sponsoring Tottenham Hotspur. Myself and my old mate David O’Sullivan sat down with Raymond van Niekerk in an office in Investec’s London headquarters for a natter about sport and marketing.
Van Niekerk was Investec’s global marketing officer at the time and the financial services company had signed a two-year deal to be the team’s shirt sponsor in Cup competitions. It was the first time a split jersey sponsorship strategy had been rolled out by a Premier League team, with different names on the front of the league and cup competition shirts. The idea was said to come from club chair Daniel Levy...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
KEVIN MCCALLUM: For once, Sisulu might have a point with Tottenham idea
Some years back, 12 I think to be precise, I interviewed a South African from a SA company that was sponsoring Tottenham Hotspur. Myself and my old mate David O’Sullivan sat down with Raymond van Niekerk in an office in Investec’s London headquarters for a natter about sport and marketing.
Van Niekerk was Investec’s global marketing officer at the time and the financial services company had signed a two-year deal to be the team’s shirt sponsor in Cup competitions. It was the first time a split jersey sponsorship strategy had been rolled out by a Premier League team, with different names on the front of the league and cup competition shirts. The idea was said to come from club chair Daniel Levy...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.