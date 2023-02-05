Reserve Bank calculates that recent power outages will knock off up to two percentage points from growth in 2023
Build One SA has 10 policies it believes can transform SA
Ramaphosa scheduled to give keynote address to more than 7,000 people
Party has half of the committee; the DA has no councillors serving
Gold producer remains cash flush and debt free as it flags improved takings
SA has not experienced one day without scheduled power outages this year
The Entrepreneurial SME airs every Tuesday at 8.30pm, starting February 7, on Channel 412
US president wanted to destroy the alleged spy craft as soon as he learnt about it
Costa Rican goalkeeper pulls off string of reflex saves to deny Leeds
The revisions include an improved operating system, better handling and new colours inside and out
More than 7,000 people, including two state presidents, are expected to attend the annual Investing in African Mining conference, which opens in Cape Town on Monday.
The conference brings together mine operators, investors, advisers and government leaders from Africa and around the world. As such the conversations in the background could be as much about geopolitics and governance as they are about grades of ore...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Energy transition to dominate talks at mining indaba
Ramaphosa scheduled to give keynote address to more than 7,000 people
More than 7,000 people, including two state presidents, are expected to attend the annual Investing in African Mining conference, which opens in Cape Town on Monday.
The conference brings together mine operators, investors, advisers and government leaders from Africa and around the world. As such the conversations in the background could be as much about geopolitics and governance as they are about grades of ore...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.