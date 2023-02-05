ROSS HARVEY: Is ESG the latest acronym or could it change mining substantively?

The rand continues to face numerous risks, including ongoing load-shedding
The dust has barely settled on the Cairo climate conference of the parties (CoP27), and the African Mining Indaba is about to open its doors in Cape Town. What is the connection? Keeping the earth’s temperatures to below 1.5°C above pre-industrial levels will require the extraction of large volumes of critical minerals and metals to sustain the global energy and transport revolutions.
Detractors of the “green agenda” are not convinced that the world ever can become truly green. Indeed, there are some difficult questions to answer pertaining to the environmental and human-harm footprint of mining minerals such as lithium and cobalt respectively. Also, the volume of energy required to produce aluminium for electric vehicles is intense.
Detractions aside though, the economic research is increasingly clear that a transition to clean technology is desirable. Innovation away from dirty fossil fuels to clean, renewable technologies is invariably a response to changes in prices and policies. In 2016 MIT economist Daron Acemoglu and his co-authors wrote that an optimal welfare response to the climate problem is a deft combination of research subsidies towards renewables and credible carbon taxes on polluters. Since then we have seen the efficacy of the former in rapid price reductions of renewable energy technologies and adoption at scale. Carbon taxes are also increasingly difficult to avoid.
On the back of this work, and in relation to the policy dimension, Anja Berretta and I wrote a chapter for the Routledge Handbook of the Extractive Industries & Sustainable Development. In it we noted the irony that “any move towards a low-carbon future will still require vast volumes of minerals and metals to be mined, which if not governed well, may portend further ecological disaster... While progress towards clean, renewable energy and electric vehicles is to be welcomed, less thought has been given to the security and sustainability of the required raw material supply.”
Fittingly, then, the theme for the 2023 African Mining Indaba is “Unlocking African Mining Investment: Stability, Security & Supply”. The truth is that taking environmental, social & governance (ESG) performance seriously is the key to securing a truly sustainable supply of critical raw materials required for the energy transition. I offer four considerations:
ESG is not some kind of Western imposition. It is a useful lens through which to understand how firms and governments should think about the future. When we look back in 10 years it would be disappointing if we had achieved an energy transition away from fossil fuels but had destroyed ecologies and livelihoods in the process. To reverse the resource curse and ensure a more liveable planet, every firm and government with an interest in mining needs to work towards a global ESG standard that avoids the current confusion of different ratings agencies expecting wildly different things.
Confusion notwithstanding, future access to capital will be increasingly contingent on a company’s ESG credentials. An intelligence report published by Good Governance Africa states the following: “Asset management firms will be subject to rigorous disclosure requirements should they want to credibly market their funds as promoting sustainability. These rules are an attempt to regulate what is currently a disordered market, where firms are quick to employ the ESG concept for marketing purposes, but investors have no way of ascertaining whether the claimed credentials are legitimate or verifiable.
“In our view, this regulatory trend towards preventing concept abuse is a welcome development and will help to separate the wheat from the chaff in a world that is under immense pressure to achieve low-carbon growth. Early adopters of ESG principles — those who mainstream social and environmental responsibility into how the firm is governed — will see optimal long-run returns. Those who engage in greenwashing or are too slow to adapt will suffer long-run decline.”
Delegates at the 2023 African Mining Indaba would do well to take the message seriously.
• Dr Harvey is director of research at Good Governance Africa.
ROSS HARVEY: Is ESG the latest acronym or could it change mining substantively?
Taking environmental, social & governance performance seriously is the key to securing a truly sustainable supply of critical raw materials required for the energy transition
