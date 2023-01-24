National

City of Cape Town gets Treasury exemption to buy electricity

Businesses, and eventually residents, will receive cash for selling their excess power into Cape Town’s grid

24 January 2023 - 11:19
Cape Town mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis. Picture: ESA ALEXANDER
The National Treasury has given an exception to the City of Cape Town to pay users who sell their excess electricity to the local grid, mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis said on Tuesday.

The city is looking to set up the infrastructure in the next couple of months.

Businesses, and in time residents, will receive cash for selling their excess power into Cape Town’s grid. 

The National Energy Regulator of SA (Nersa) has approved a rate of 78.98c/kWh for this financial year for the city to pay power sellers. The city also adds a 25c/kWh incentive tariff on top of this. 

Hill-Lewis said the National Treasury exempted the city from competitive bidding processes. 

The exemption also applies to competitive bidding provisions of the Municipal Finance Management Act to enable energy procurement from independent power producers.

“This has the potential to be a powerful force to end load-shedding over time, together with our Independent Power Procurement Programme and Power Heroes incentives for voluntary energy savings,” said Hill-Lewis.

The city wants to shield its residents from load-shedding through buying excess power from self-generating homes and businesses. 

Small-scale homes and businesses with Small Scale Embedded Generation (SSEGs) and other solutions will contribute to Cape Town’s goal of four-stage load-shedding protection within three years, he said.

 “The future is now, as we aim to immediately roll out the paying of cash for power. Payments to commercial customers will be possible before June, and within the year for any Capetonian with the necessary generation capacity. If you’re thinking of investing in a solar system, it just got more attractive,” said Geordin-Hill.

“We will buy from as many customers as are willing to sell electricity to us. These customers may now produce as much power as they can, and feed it into Cape Town’s grid. We will also pay an incentive over and above the Nersa-approved tariff.”

