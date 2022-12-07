National

Terrorism bill could threaten democracy, warn NGOs and parties

Evidence at hearings that proposed laws, vital for SA to avoid greylisting, are too broad and may criminalise critics

07 December 2022 - 19:17 Bekezela Phakathi

As SA scrambles to avoid greylisting by the Financial Action Task Force (FATF), nongovernmental organisations and various political parties have voiced concern about aspects of proposed legislation to combat terrorism, saying they are too broad and could criminalise government critics.

Parliament’s select committee on security and justice is holding public hearings on the Protection of Constitutional Democracy Against Terrorist and Related Activities Amendment Bill...

