As SA scrambles to avoid greylisting by the Financial Action Task Force (FATF), nongovernmental organisations and various political parties have voiced concern about aspects of proposed legislation to combat terrorism, saying they are too broad and could criminalise government critics.
Parliament’s select committee on security and justice is holding public hearings on the Protection of Constitutional Democracy Against Terrorist and Related Activities Amendment Bill...
Terrorism bill could threaten democracy, warn NGOs and parties
Evidence at hearings that proposed laws, vital for SA to avoid greylisting, are too broad and may criminalise critics
As SA scrambles to avoid greylisting by the Financial Action Task Force (FATF), nongovernmental organisations and various political parties have voiced concern about aspects of proposed legislation to combat terrorism, saying they are too broad and could criminalise government critics.
Parliament's select committee on security and justice is holding public hearings on the Protection of Constitutional Democracy Against Terrorist and Related Activities Amendment Bill...
