National

Cape Town enjoys bumper festive season

Mother City’s many attractions a big drawcard for visitors

BL Premium
29 December 2022 - 01:42 Linda Ensor

Cape Town with its mountain and beaches offering tourists a variety of holiday experiences had a bumper holiday season this year with more flights and cruise ships coming to the city, mayoral committee member for economic growth James Vos said Thursday. 

“We are now landing more aeroplanes per day than even before Covid-19. From my conversations with tourism operators throughout the city our attractions and hotels are reporting fantastic numbers and occupancy. In some cases, they are fully booked and even surpassing pre-Covid figures,” he said...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.