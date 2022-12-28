National

Flight schedule returns to normal at OR Tambo

Malfunctioning valve in the pump system from storage tanks to the airport apron caused delays of more than four hours

28 December 2022 - 14:22 Linda Ensor

Technical glitches in the underground supply of fuel from underground storage tanks to the airport apron at OR Tambo International Airport resulted in flight delays lasting several hours on Wednesday morning.

A valve in the pump system from the stage tanks to the to the apron malfunctioned at about 3am, Airlines Association of Southern Africa CEO Aaron Munetsi told Business Day. The delay was compounded after two of the three tankers being used to transport the fuel to the apron broke down, he added...

