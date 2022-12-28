JSE closes firmer, rand holds steady and gold eases
Technical glitches in the underground supply of fuel from underground storage tanks to the airport apron at OR Tambo International Airport resulted in flight delays lasting several hours on Wednesday morning.
A valve in the pump system from the stage tanks to the to the apron malfunctioned at about 3am, Airlines Association of Southern Africa CEO Aaron Munetsi told Business Day. The delay was compounded after two of the three tankers being used to transport the fuel to the apron broke down, he added...
Flight schedule returns to normal at OR Tambo
Malfunctioning valve in the pump system from storage tanks to the airport apron caused delays of more than four hours
