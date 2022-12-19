National

SA-Israel relations cannot be business as usual, says Pandor

In 2023, SA will continue to strengthen its relations with Palestine through the holding of structured bilateral meetings, culminating in a state visit by President Mahmoud Abbas.

19 December 2022 - 15:31 Bekezela Phakathi

SA cannot have normal relations with Israel until the creation of a free Palestine international relations and co-operation minister Naledi Pandor has said.

SA’s position regarding the Israeli-Palestinian conflict has come under sharp scrutiny in recent times given Pretoria’s softer stance after Russia invaded Ukraine...

