There is even talk that the Bank of Japan may change its ultra-loose stance on interest rates
SA needs him to govern on behalf of the country, not only the ANC or his party faction
Party conference plenary session to discuss report
President Cyril Ramaphosa was re-elected ANC leader during the party’s national conference, beating close rival Zweli Mkhize
This could help new anchor shareholder GMB Liquidity Corporation fortify its already dominant position
‘It’s our nature, we seem quite chaotic,’ he said tongue in cheek
Long seen as a half-step to a fully electric driving future, petrol-and-plug vehicles are holding out in car markets
Demonstrators, who called for civilian rule and justice over deaths during past protests, marched to within about .5km of the presidential palace
The decision by an appeal court upholds a trial judge’s ruling in 2021 that threw out the challenge as legally pointless
Company faces high court lawsuit accusing it of amplifying incitement to violence after killing of academic
SA cannot have normal relations with Israel until the creation of a free Palestine international relations and co-operation minister Naledi Pandor has said.
SA’s position regarding the Israeli-Palestinian conflict has come under sharp scrutiny in recent times given Pretoria’s softer stance after Russia invaded Ukraine...
SA-Israel relations cannot be business as usual, says Pandor
In 2023, SA will continue to strengthen its relations with Palestine through the holding of structured bilateral meetings, culminating in a state visit by President Mahmoud Abbas.
