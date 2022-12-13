National

Corruption at Tembisa Hospital involves firms flagged by Babita Deokaran

Before Deokaran was killed in Winchester Hills in August 2021, the health department official had compiled a forensic report profiling 224 firms

13 December 2022
Tembisa Tertiary Hospital. File picture: THULANI MBELE.
Five companies received more than R1bn in irregular contracts pertaining to corruption at the Tembisa Tertiary Hospital.

The companies had been highlighted in a report compiled by slain whistle-blower Babita Deokaran.

Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi has disclosed that before Deokaran was killed in Winchester Hills, south of Johannesburg, in August 2021, the department of health official had compiled a forensic report profiling 224 companies.

Lesufi held a media briefing in Midrand on Tuesday where he provided details of the SIU report into Tembisa Tertiary Hospital.

He said the main beneficiary of irregular procurement practice was Dr Stefan Govindraju, who between January 1 2020 and October 11 2022 received about R437m using different companies.

The Maumela family were shown to be the second-biggest beneficiaries. Hangwani Morgan Maumela and his cousin scored more than R336m in contracts.

They were followed by the Mazibuko family (R249,581,855) and ANC Ekurhuleni treasurer-general Sello Sekhokho, who received R1.7m in work.

“All those responsible must be hunted down. They must answer for their own sins in a court of law and explain themselves.”

Lesufi said the SIU report disclosed that the suspended CEO at Tembisa Hospital, Ashley Mthunzi, was responsible for approving all irregular bids made at the time, and that disciplinary action would follow.

Hawks raid Tembisa Hospital after claims of corruption in issuing contracts

‘In some of the contracts, hospital employees are said to have received gratification’
6 hours ago

LUCINDA HINXMAN: How to deal with employees in a criminal syndicate

This is the third and final article in a series marking International Fraud Week, from November 13-21
3 weeks ago

KASHIF WICOMB: Probe will aid professionalisation of public service, fight graft

A high number of government officials who are unqualified points to self-inflicted governance problems
1 month ago
