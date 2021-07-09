National Government says SAB case on alcohol ban is only in its commercial interests The minister says the ban on alcohol sales will be lifted as soon as the situation on the ground justifies it BL PREMIUM

Minister of co-operative governance & traditional affairs Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma has argued that the benefit of a liquor ban outweighs the costs, adding that lockdown restrictions had been “remarkably successful” in reducing the spread of the coronavirus.

The government was responding to SAB, a subsidiary of the world’s largest brewer, AB InBev, which is seeking to have the regulation to ban alcohol sales from June 28 set aside. This the fourth time since the country imposed lockdown restrictions in 2020 that sales of liquor have been prohibited. The case was heard on Friday in the Western Cape High Court by judge Robert Henney...