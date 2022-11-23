National

State of KZN beaches a ‘disaster’ as tourism peak approaches

Raw sewerage is flowing freely into the ocean and opposition parties have called into question the validity of the tests being conducted by Durban

23 November 2022 - 14:19 Mary Papayya

Durban’s once-popular blue flag holiday beach status that attracted tens of thousands of festive season tourists, has lost its allure — and simply blaming the floods has long since become an unacceptable excuse to residents, business and key stakeholders.

Tourism industry bosses remain sceptical about the eThekwini municipality meeting its end-November deadline to fix the metro’s decaying and flood ravaged sewerage infrastructure that is causing raw sewerage to wash into the beaches. They have been monitoring various epicentres and are adamant that the cause of the problem is decaying infrastructure and the floods merely exacerbated the problem...

