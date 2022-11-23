State of KZN beaches a ‘disaster’ as tourism peak approaches

Concerns about recession in the eurozone and a spike in Covid cases in China are also keeping a lid on activity
Global market valuations have become significantly more exciting given declines this year
Raw sewerage is flowing freely into the ocean and opposition parties have called into question the validity of the tests being conducted by Durban
New candidates may be added to the ballot as horse-trading and lobbying go into high gear
Revenue declined for the ICT services and telecom company
Economists are concerned about how the weak rand, volatile oil prices and higher global cereal prices will affect consumers
All sectors, including the financial sector, must be innovative and take ownership of the transformation agenda
Protesters say Gautam Adani’s $900m port will wreak havoc with the livelihood of their fishing community
The ageing captain's media presence takes spotlight off the team
Motorists have various alternatives, though a visit to a driving licence testing centre or the Post Office still the cheapest option
Durban’s once-popular blue flag holiday beach status that attracted tens of thousands of festive season tourists, has lost its allure — and simply blaming the floods has long since become an unacceptable excuse to residents, business and key stakeholders.
Tourism industry bosses remain sceptical about the eThekwini municipality meeting its end-November deadline to fix the metro’s decaying and flood ravaged sewerage infrastructure that is causing raw sewerage to wash into the beaches. They have been monitoring various epicentres and are adamant that the cause of the problem is decaying infrastructure and the floods merely exacerbated the problem...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
State of KZN beaches a ‘disaster’ as tourism peak approaches
Raw sewerage is flowing freely into the ocean and opposition parties have called into question the validity of the tests being conducted by Durban
Durban’s once-popular blue flag holiday beach status that attracted tens of thousands of festive season tourists, has lost its allure — and simply blaming the floods has long since become an unacceptable excuse to residents, business and key stakeholders.
Tourism industry bosses remain sceptical about the eThekwini municipality meeting its end-November deadline to fix the metro’s decaying and flood ravaged sewerage infrastructure that is causing raw sewerage to wash into the beaches. They have been monitoring various epicentres and are adamant that the cause of the problem is decaying infrastructure and the floods merely exacerbated the problem...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.