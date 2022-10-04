Moving KZN flood victims to Royal Hotel is ANC public relations stunt, DA says

Group of producers is expected to cut output by more than 1-million barrels a day at a meeting scheduled for Wednesday
Displaced flood victims were moved into Durban’s Royal Hotel on Tuesday when property owners, who had agreed to lease their building, “demanded it be purchased instead”.
KwaZulu-Natal premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube said on Tuesday that the victims had been moved to a “reasonable hotel” after an impasse with the owner of a student residence and objections by local residents.
However, the DA said families were temporarily accommodated at Durban’s 4-star Royal Hotel.
The opposition party said the move was “nothing more than an elaborate PR stunt by the ANC-run provincial government in an attempt to show it cares in the lead-up to the 2024 elections”.
Dube-Ncube on Tuesday said the owners of a vacant student residence had a “sudden change of mind”.
“The provincial government of KwaZulu-Natal notes with sadness the sudden change of mind by the owners of the property government unveiled recently as a temporary emergency accommodation to house displaced flood victims who were housed at Truro Hall in Westville.”
“Following weeks of negotiations and agreements that were reached, government commenced the process of cleaning the facility, a former student residence that has been unoccupied for a long time. The facility was spruced up and made fit for human habitation. This was followed by the final relocation and settling of flood victims in the facility,” Dube-Ncube said.
“A few hours later, the government was informed that the property owners [were] demanding the government buy the property as opposed to leasing it.”
She said the sudden about-turn and demand for the permanent purchase of the building took the government by surprise and amounted to holding government at gunpoint.
“The government conducted consultations with local residents who made suggestions that the government build properties that will enhance the property portfolio of the area. It is worth mentioning government was confronted by angry local residents who complained about the violation of building regulations and construction objections they raised against the property owners.”
“This prompted government to commit to investigating the community concerns, which is suspected to be the reason behind the sudden demand for government to take permanent purchase and ownership of the property,” she said.
Dube-Ncube said government was not prepared to allow “dishonesty” from any property owner.
“We had agreed to a lease. We never negotiated an outright purchase of the property. The provincial government and the municipality is building permanent accommodation for the community of Truro Hall. Owing to this unfortunate development, the government has moved the families out and is temporarily housing them in a reasonable hotel while alternative accommodation is secured for the families affected by the floods,” Dube-Ncube said.
“The government is adamant the families will not be moved back to Truro Hall but will be found dignified accommodation where, after months of trauma and suffering, they can find peace and rebuild their lives and livelihoods,” she said.
DA KwaZulu-Natal human settlements spokesperson Marlaine Nair said according to her sources, the group was initially taken to Reservoir Hills, where they were due to occupy student accommodation while permanent housing was built for them.
“It is alleged that on arrival it was discovered the landlord had not signed the lease, leaving flood victims unable to take occupation. This led to some of the group going to stay with relatives and others being taken to the Royal Hotel.”
“It is unclear how long flood victims will remain at the hotel and whether they will have to move back to Truro Hall while they wait for temporary residential units (TRUs) or permanent housing.”
Nair said the move would backfire.
“Not only is it unrealistic and unfair, it has created a further issue with other disgruntled flood victims wanting similar royal treatment.”
She said a similar situation played out in Durban recently when frustrated flood victims from Yellowwood Park Civic Centre and Tehuis Hostel in Umlazi invaded the Montclair Lodge, a state-owned rail freight logistics entity.
“After two weeks, a court order was obtained to forcefully remove them from the Montclair Lodge. KwaZulu-Natal human settlements MEC Ntuthuko Mahlaba subsequently inspected the Montclair Lodge and formalised an agreement with Transnet to accommodate flood victims,” Nair said.
“These recent incidents have highlighted the shocking inefficiency and indecisiveness within this department. It has also shown the failure to prioritise these vulnerable members of society.”
Nair said flood victims had been through enough.
“The DA has long called for transparency around the allocation of TRUs and the prioritisation of flood victims to reduce the numbers accommodated at halls and centres. Our calls have fallen on deaf ears. KwaZulu-Natal flood victims have already been through so much. They cannot be subjected to further adversity and humiliation.”
Dube-Ncube said she was deeply concerned that residents had fears flood victims in the area would devalue their properties and lead to crime.
“This is despite the fact that most residents have been living in the area for more than 30 years and their livelihoods are dependent on the economy of the area. This reprehensible behaviour flies against the spirit of seeking to assist communities in distress.
“It is a clear case of transferring risks and liability to government, using the plight of the people in need. This is causing emotional trauma to families, especially children, and amounts to exploiting and holding government at ransom.”
The KwaZulu-Natal government and Royal Hotel owner didn't immediately respond to queries.
Moving KZN flood victims to Royal Hotel is ANC public relations stunt, DA says
KwaZulu-Natal premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube said the owners of a vacant student residence had a ‘sudden change of mind’, thus the move to the hotel
