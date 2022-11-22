National

More rich countries keen to support SA’s just transition, says Creecy

Minister stresses SA is putting a lot of effort into securing finance for moving away from coal so that the country can achieve its target

22 November 2022 - 18:42 Denene Erasmus

The government is confident it will be able to secure more funding from developed countries to support its R1.5-trillion climate-change linked development plans.

Environment, forestry & fisheries minister Barbara Creecy briefed the media on Tuesday on some of the important outcomes for SA and other African countries at the UN’s COP27 climate conference that concluded over the weekend in Egypt...

