Government's policy changes and reforms are inadequate to meet the challenges facing the energy sector, says report
SA is close to a tipping point in its capacity to deal with the risks facing the energy sector.
Speaking at the launch of the SA National Energy Association’s (Sanea) 2022 Energy Risk Report on Wednesday, Wendy Poulton, the association’s secretary-general, said changes in the policy space and the implementation of reforms that were needed to put SA on the path towards energy security were still not sufficient and were not happening fast enough...
Energy supply near a tipping point, new report warns SA
Government’s policy changes and reforms are inadequate to meet the challenges facing the energy sector, says report
