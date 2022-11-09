×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
National

Energy supply near a tipping point, new report warns SA

Government’s policy changes and reforms are inadequate to meet the challenges facing the energy sector, says report

BL Premium
09 November 2022 - 20:35 Denene Erasmus
UPDATED 09 November 2022 - 22:43

SA is close to a tipping point in its capacity to deal with the risks facing the energy sector.

Speaking at the launch of the SA National Energy Association’s (Sanea) 2022 Energy Risk Report on Wednesday, Wendy Poulton, the association’s secretary-general, said changes in the policy space and the implementation of reforms that were needed to put SA on the path towards energy security were still not sufficient and were not happening fast enough...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.